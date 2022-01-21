UrduPoint.com

PTI To Stage Sit-in Protest Outside City's Bureaucratic Headquarters On January 24.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 11:05 PM

PTI to stage sit-in protest outside city's bureaucratic headquarters on January 24.

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Friday said, his party would stage a sit-in protest outside the city's bureaucratic headquarters on January 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Friday said, his party would stage a sit-in protest outside the city's bureaucratic headquarters on January 24.

Talking to the media, Qureshi denounced that the candidates who qualified the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducted a test for appointment in the Sindh Fisheries and Livestock Department had not been issued the appointment letters.

He particularly blamed the department's Secretary Aijaz Mahesar and some other officials for the situation.

The PTI leader said corruption had increased so much in the provincial government that even the candidates who qualify the recruitment tests were not being issued the offer letters.

He alleged that jobs were being given to either the Pakistan Peoples Party's loyalists or being sold while denying the opportunity to the deserving youth who qualify all the required tests for those jobs.

Qureshi warned the provincial government that the PTI would intensify the protest if the offer letters were not issued without delay.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party January Media All Government Jobs SPSC

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Opposition Demands Parliament's Chairm ..

Montenegrin Opposition Demands Parliament's Chairman Be Replaced Amid Political ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia vows 'most serious consequences' if US igno ..

Russia vows 'most serious consequences' if US ignores its concerns

2 minutes ago
 PTI advisory council announces to start party work ..

PTI advisory council announces to start party workers convention in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Meet With National Security Team This Wee ..

Biden to Meet With National Security Team This Weekend to Discuss Ukraine Crisis ..

2 minutes ago
 Serbia Plans to Purchase New Air Defense Equipment ..

Serbia Plans to Purchase New Air Defense Equipment, Including Drones - Defense M ..

6 minutes ago
 IS attacks Syria jail, military base in Iraq in de ..

IS attacks Syria jail, military base in Iraq in deadly escalation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.