President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter Imran Qureshi on Friday said, his party would stage a sit-in protest outside the city's bureaucratic headquarters on January 24

Talking to the media, Qureshi denounced that the candidates who qualified the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducted a test for appointment in the Sindh Fisheries and Livestock Department had not been issued the appointment letters.

He particularly blamed the department's Secretary Aijaz Mahesar and some other officials for the situation.

The PTI leader said corruption had increased so much in the provincial government that even the candidates who qualify the recruitment tests were not being issued the offer letters.

He alleged that jobs were being given to either the Pakistan Peoples Party's loyalists or being sold while denying the opportunity to the deserving youth who qualify all the required tests for those jobs.

Qureshi warned the provincial government that the PTI would intensify the protest if the offer letters were not issued without delay.