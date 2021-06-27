UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

PTV pioneer, amazing entertainer Begum Khursheed Shahid dies at 95

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :ptv pioneer, amazing entertainer and radio moderator Begum Khursheed Shahid Sunday died at age of 95 years.

Salman Shahid, the son of late Begum Khursheed confirmed the news about the demise of Begum Khursheed.

Sharing the details about the sad news of Begum Khursheed Shahid demise, Salman Shahid said she (Begum Khursheed ) was put on the ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been in the hospital for some time, a report aired by a private news channel.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at 4 pm today in Defense Phase 2 and would be buried in Phase 7 Cemetery.

One of Pakistan's extraordinary entertainers, Begum Khursheed started her career in Delhi from 'All India Radio both as an artist and entertainer.

As a vocalist, she got preparing from incredible artists.

She then, at that point relocated to Pakistan in 1947 and turned into a significant part in the performance center of Lahore. She joined Pakistan Television Corporation in 1964 and acted in probably the best plays created by tv in the following twenty years.

The victor of one of Pakistan's most elevated common honors, the Pride of Performance, during the 90s continuously disassociated with TV as she felt that the medium was turning out to be business quickly and was in a consistent condition of decline.

