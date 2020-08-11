UrduPoint.com
PTV, Radio Pakistan Lahore To Telecast Special Programmes On Aug 14

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PTV, Radio Pakistan Lahore to telecast special programmes on Aug 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Television Corporation will telecast special programmes on the Independence Day to participate in the celebrations, likewise, the Radio Pakistan will also broadcast several programmes on the I'Day.

According to the ptv sources, the PTV Lahore will telecast a special programme "Salam Pakistan" hosted by Mashal Bukhari on the day in which Senator Waleed Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary on Minorities Sardar Mahinder Paal Singh and farmer chairman History Department Punjab University and Historian Professor Dr Iqbal Chawla have been invited as a guests while Singer Arif Lohar will present his performance in the programme.

The PTV Lahore centre will also telecast a special show from Minar-e-Pakistan in which Punjab Government spokesperson Nasir Salman will be the gust whereas actor Salman Shahid, actress Simi Raheel and guitarist Tauseef Dar will perform in the programme.

The Radio Pakistan is presenting special broadcast in connection with the Independence Day celebrations in which special national songs, messages and feelings of different artists, political and religious personalities, promos, interviews, speeches, dialogues and several other activities will be included.

The Radio Pakistan will also broadcast a special program for youth "Watan ko hum Azeem se Azeem Tar Banayein Gay" in which interview with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar will also be broadcast from Lahore station.

