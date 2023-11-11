PU Institute holds seminar on 'Society, state and nationhood'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) organised a seminar on 'Society, State and Nationhood in 21 Century', here on Saturday.

Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, senior journalist and renowned author Tahir Mehmood, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In her address, Dr Rubina welcomed the guests and participants. She highlighted the importance of the topic.

In his keynote address, Tahir Mehmood shed light on the topic and said that society and nationhood are crucial for a state. He said that assumptions can’t change the reality, context is co-related to the reality. He said that man gave part of his reality to his state so the state could regulate and in 21st century revolutions are technology and information.

"State sovereignty is challenged by innovation," Tahir added. He briefly described the history of European Union think tank. He said Indian global disinformation campaign affected Pakistan, and an anti-Pakistan content was being spread through more than 500 websites. Tahir cited history references to emphasise that the price of ignorance is slavery.

Tahir Mehmood said that personal biases, unequal distribution of resources were challenges to our nationhood, adding that the future belongs to the youth and Pakistan is lucky to have diversely fertilised land.