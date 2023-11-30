Open Menu

Publication Of Holy Quran Without PQB Approval Prohibited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi said on Thursday

that no one could publish the Holy Quran without the approval of the Punjab Quran board (PQB).

According to the directives of Punjab Home Department, only printers/publishers authorized

by the Punjab Quran Board could print the certified Holy Quran.

The Punjab government has given specific QR code numbers to the publishers of the

Holy Quran to ensure the authenticity.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of the District Peace Committee/Inter-Religious Harmony Committee.

In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani,

Hafiz Niaz Ahmed-Al-Azhari, Syed Najamul Hasan, Sheikh Asif, Sahibzada Ayub Khan, Mufti

Kifayatullah Shakir, Master Faiz, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Zafar Abbas, Ayub Opal, Malik Zakir

Hussain Awan and other religious leaders participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Asad Asad Raza Kazmi said that in the light of decision

by the Lahore High Court, the Home Department has decided to take action against the publication

of non-authentic copies of the Holy Quran without NOC.

He said the Holy Quran printed with distorted text or distorted translation would be confiscated

immediately and legal action would be taken against the corporate bodies and companies involved

in its publication.

The AGC General clarified that only Muslims would be able to publish the Holy Quran and

for this the permission of Punjab Quran Board would be conditional.

