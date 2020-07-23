PUCAR Arranges Online Program "Sur Sangeet"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :An online program 'Sur Sangeet' ki mehfil was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi with aim to encourage and provide platform to the young talent.

The program was anchored by Saima Khan while in which singer Wazir Ali and Razia Kanwal gave wonderful performance.

Both the singers are attached with the field of music and presented folk songs.

The program was a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19 and broadcast on official YouTube channel and face book.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the Council has always encouraged the young generation to step forward to unearth their hidden talent in the field of art & culture, Drama, Fine Arts, and Literature.