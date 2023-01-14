Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the 9th provincial cabinet meeting at his office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the 9th provincial cabinet meeting at his office here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, he highlighted that the Punjab government had set a record to utilize development budget worth Rs 273 billion in a short span of five months. Around Rs 273 billion were being utilized under the Annual Development Programme till 12th January 2023, he added.

The CM appreciated the Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman P&D Wasif Khursheed and his team on behalf of the Punjab Cabinet and directed them to complete the under process development projects within the stipulated period of time, saying that continuity of ongoing development programmes should continue. He directed that commissioners and deputy commissioners should not let the pace of work get affected on the ongoing development programmes. The public money was being spent on public welfare projects and their well-being, he promised.

The Punjab cabinet accorded a formal approval to grant 21 thousand metric tonnes wheat to Balochistan. CM underscored that the Punjab government was providing wheat to their Balochi brothers by sacrificing its share in order to promote provincial harmony. "Our intentions are noble and right from the outset and Allah Almighty has always granted positive fruits owing to keeping pure intentions", he said. CM stated that he tried his level best to resolve the problem of one whom he listened or came to know. He also thanked the Cabinet, Punjab Assembly, police, administration and media team.

The cabinet granted a conditional approval to accord Mianwali the status of a division and the Mianwali division will comprise district Mianwali and district Bhakkar. Mianwali will formally be granted the status of a division after the completion of delimitation process of union councils. A conditional approval was granted to make Multan Khurd a tehsil of Talagang. A conditional approval was granted to accord a district status to Jampur along with granting conditional approval to make Dajjal and Muhammad Pur as new tehsils of Jampur during the meeting.

The cabinet paid rich tributes to the efforts and services of late Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari for making Jampur a district. After the completion of delimitation work of the union councils Jampur will be granted the formal status of a district along with granting Dajjal, Muhammad Pur and Multan Khurd the formal status of a tehsil.

The cabinet granted approval to link 36 km long road from Mianwali to DaudKhel with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) interchange and to link 33 km long Lakki Thamey Wali road with the CPEC interchange.

Approval was granted to pardon the sentence of minority prisoners on completing their religious education. A principle approval was granted to pardon the sentence of prisoners on completing Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) courses. Approval was also given for the recruitment of approved 2500/ jail wardens. Approval was granted to extend contract of the staff members of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorder along with Prevention and Research Institute. Approval was granted for the issuance of funds to transfer official residences in GOR on solar energy.

Approval was also given for the issuance of funds to transfer the Lahore High Court building on solar energy. Approval was granted on the decision to install a lift for the petitioners and elderly lawyers in LHC. Approval was granted to establish new court rooms in Faisalabad. Approval was given to grant 100 percent Special Allowance for the officers and staff members of Prosecution department and Directorate General Public Relations. Approval was granted for the recruitment of Assistant food Controller, Food Inspector Food Supervisors in the Food department. Approval was given for grant in aid for the Supreme Court Bar Association, and for Sheikupura, Talagang and other Bar associations. Approval was granted to appoint Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Approval was granted to formulate rules and regulations for the appointment of Vice Chancellor Of Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and for the Research Committee.

The chief minister highly appreciated full cooperation and support of the Chief Secretary, IG Police, all secretaries, commissioners, RPOs and district administration and thanked the cabinet members on the establishment of Khatamun Nabiyeen University.

The cabinet paid glowing tributes to the CM on account of rendering services for public welfare. The cabinet duly acknowledged and eulogized CM Parvez Elahi for always working for the welfare and well-being of the common man. Special prayer was offered for the integrity and stability of the country and nation.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal and senior officials attended the meeting while provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Murad Ras, Latif Nazar, Doctor Afzal and others attended the meeting via video link.