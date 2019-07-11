Punjab Chief Minister increases annual grant of Lahore Press Club from Rs 5 mln to Rs 20 mln

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday increased the annual grant of Lahore Press Club for the welfare of journalists from Rs 5 million to Rs 20 million

He also directed to waive off monthly outstanding dues of residents of journalists' colony amounting to Rs 12 million as well as issue Health Cards to the members of Lahore Press Club.

Newly elected office-bearers and members of governing body of Lahore Press Club called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office here.

The CM while approving the demands of office-bearers of Lahore Press Club, assured them the early implementation.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed expeditious solution of the affairs regarding phase-II of journalists' colony and subsequent development of F-block. He also directed to issue notification of board of Director and elected management committee.

The chief minister further directed that action should be initiated for setting up school, 30-bed hospital, public parks and commercial area in journalists' colony Harbanspura. He directed to initiate proceedings for handing over sewerage and water supply system to WASA and electricity system to the LESCO.

He also directed the district administration and police authorities to initiate action according to law against illegal occupants of the land of journalists' colony.

He further directed to initiate action for the transfer of land deed in the favour of Journalist Housing Foundation.

President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, General Secretary Zahid Abid, Shahid Chaudhry and other office-bearers thanked the CM and said that the sentiments of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the journalist community were valuable.

They said that Usman Buzdar was a ray of hope not for the journalists of Lahore but for the journalists of whole Punjab. They further stated that Chief Minister had won the hearts of the whole journalist community by approving all their demands.

The CM thanked the journalists and remarked that all the media persons were like his friends and respectable for him. He appreciated the efforts of those who highlighted genuine problems of the masses through positive journalism.

"We love journalists and will always do so," he added.

Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari also addressed on this occasion where Principle Secretary to CM, Secretary Information, DGPR, Commissioner, DC Lahore, DG LDA, police and other authorities were also present.