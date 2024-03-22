Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz grants approval for Sports Advisory Council, reconstitution of Punjab Sports Board

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to constitute a Sports Advisory Council and former players and students would be its members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to constitute a Sports Advisory Council and former players and students would be its members.

The CM has also decided to reconstitute Punjab Sports board and directed to avail the services of national and international coaches for the promotion of sports and training. She presided over a meeting at the Sports Department in which it was agreed to make multi-purpose sports grounds in 91 Constituencies. A special planning unit will be constituted in the Sports department to undertake planning and other development affairs. It was decided during the meeting that biometric attendance will be ensured in the sports department to identify ghost employees.

The CM lauded the efforts of the Minister for Sports and Sports Department. Maryam Nawaz said, “I greatly like sports and was the captain of the baseball team during my studies. I want restoration of sports and there is a dire need to take measures at a mega scale. The youths face a dearth of opportunities and are driven towards addiction. The sports infrastructure should be restored immediately for the youth and hockey competitions should be organized as it is our national sport.

” The proposal to constitute the Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab was reviewed during the meeting. The CM directed to include basketball in the talent hunt programme.

The CM directed to constitute a Maintenance Department for the protection of sports facilities adding that whatever amount is required for the promotion of sports would be granted. Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed stated that private schools had less space and due to non-availability of grounds, sports activities had ended in the schools. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that children should be provided with sports facilities at the UC level.

The Secretary Sports gave a briefing about the working of the department and apprised that revamping of the National Hockey Stadium has been completed and would be inaugurated soon. Sports camps would be established for children in summer vacation. Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Provincial Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar, MPA Sania Ashiq and relevant officials attended the meeting.