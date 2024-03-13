Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made an unannounced visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. Upon arrival, she immediately proceeded to the Emergency Block, where she personally inspected the facilities and inquired about the prevailing situation at the reception counter.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed the provision of facilities and addressed concerns raised by patients. Responding to a complaint about the non-provision of medicines, she directed officials to launch a medicine service at the doorsteps of patients soon.

CM Maryam personally interacted with under-treatment patients, offering words of comfort and prayers for their speedy recovery. She also took the time to shake hands with patients in the Women's Ward and had photographs taken with them upon the request of attendants.

One emotional encounter occurred with Wajida Gul from Peshawar, who tearfully expressed gratitude for the treatment facilities in Lahore, compared to those in her hometown. CM Maryam Nawaz promptly instructed hospital officials to ensure even better treatment for Wajida Gul.

The visit wasn't limited to patient interactions, the CM also addressed concerns raised by nurses at the emergency counter and directed the Health Minister to take prompt action. Additionally, she identified issues such as spilling water from air conditioners and dirty bedsheets, ordering immediate cleaning and maintenance.

Accompanying CM Maryam Nawaz were Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, and other relevant officials.