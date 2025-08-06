Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system.

The CM personally monitored the road test of the SRT from Ali Town stop to Muslim Town, inspecting the train’s design, features, and facilities. She was briefed in detail by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar about the advanced system and its operational capabilities.

During the test run, the CM also reviewed how the SRT operates alongside regular road traffic, noting its smooth integration and efficiency. Citizens on Raiwind Road and Canal Road welcomed the trial with enthusiasm, expressing joy at seeing the state-of-the-art train now being introduced in Punjab, already successfully operating in Turkey, China, and Abu Dhabi.

Officials informed the chief minister that in Abu Dhabi, 3-car SRT units are operating with capacity for 320 passengers. The Norco International-manufactured SRT can travel up to 40 kilometers on a single electric charge, and features air conditioning, modern seating, and eco-friendly technology. The introduction of SRT is expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution and ease traffic congestion in major urban centers.

On the occasion, the CM said the people of Punjab now receive good news every day, today, it is the SRT. The beauty and modern image of Lahore will be enhanced with this breakthrough project. She further announced that similar SRT projects are also being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad, aiming to bring modern, clean, and efficient transport solutions across Punjab.