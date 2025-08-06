Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Oversees Test Run Of Electric SRT Train In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system.

The CM personally monitored the road test of the SRT from Ali Town stop to Muslim Town, inspecting the train’s design, features, and facilities. She was briefed in detail by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar about the advanced system and its operational capabilities.

During the test run, the CM also reviewed how the SRT operates alongside regular road traffic, noting its smooth integration and efficiency. Citizens on Raiwind Road and Canal Road welcomed the trial with enthusiasm, expressing joy at seeing the state-of-the-art train now being introduced in Punjab, already successfully operating in Turkey, China, and Abu Dhabi.

Officials informed the chief minister that in Abu Dhabi, 3-car SRT units are operating with capacity for 320 passengers. The Norco International-manufactured SRT can travel up to 40 kilometers on a single electric charge, and features air conditioning, modern seating, and eco-friendly technology. The introduction of SRT is expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution and ease traffic congestion in major urban centers.

On the occasion, the CM said the people of Punjab now receive good news every day, today, it is the SRT. The beauty and modern image of Lahore will be enhanced with this breakthrough project. She further announced that similar SRT projects are also being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad, aiming to bring modern, clean, and efficient transport solutions across Punjab.

Recent Stories

LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Guj ..

LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Inte ..

Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS

2 minutes ago
 University of Peshawar inaugurates first internati ..

University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at ..

2 minutes ago
 Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with seni ..

Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen

2 hours ago
 CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement ..

CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..

2 hours ago
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery t ..

Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day

2 hours ago
 Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of al ..

Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..

2 hours ago
 Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 ..

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

2 hours ago
 PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryout ..

PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts

2 hours ago
 Third consultative session on restoration of norma ..

Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held

2 hours ago
 NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digi ..

NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan