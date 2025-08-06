- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Oversees Test Run Of Electric SRT Train In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday conducted a trial ride of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), marking a major leap forward in the province’s public transport system.
The CM personally monitored the road test of the SRT from Ali Town stop to Muslim Town, inspecting the train’s design, features, and facilities. She was briefed in detail by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar about the advanced system and its operational capabilities.
During the test run, the CM also reviewed how the SRT operates alongside regular road traffic, noting its smooth integration and efficiency. Citizens on Raiwind Road and Canal Road welcomed the trial with enthusiasm, expressing joy at seeing the state-of-the-art train now being introduced in Punjab, already successfully operating in Turkey, China, and Abu Dhabi.
Officials informed the chief minister that in Abu Dhabi, 3-car SRT units are operating with capacity for 320 passengers. The Norco International-manufactured SRT can travel up to 40 kilometers on a single electric charge, and features air conditioning, modern seating, and eco-friendly technology. The introduction of SRT is expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution and ease traffic congestion in major urban centers.
On the occasion, the CM said the people of Punjab now receive good news every day, today, it is the SRT. The beauty and modern image of Lahore will be enhanced with this breakthrough project. She further announced that similar SRT projects are also being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad, aiming to bring modern, clean, and efficient transport solutions across Punjab.
Recent Stories
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS
University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at ..
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS2 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at Bara Gali2 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen2 hours ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear science Olympiad2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day2 hours ago
-
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrates Pakistan success i ..2 hours ago
-
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target2 hours ago
-
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held2 hours ago
-
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour killings3 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh3 hours ago