UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM, Governor Discusses Corona Situation, Development Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Punjab CM, governor discusses corona situation, development issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The governor congratulated the CM for presenting a balanced budget, while the chief minister appreciated the efforts made by the governor for provision of clean drinking water under the platform of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Both expressed satisfaction over decreasing the ratio of positive corona cases and asked citizens to continue following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). It was further decided to take steps for overcoming shortage of corona vaccine, while continuing to jointly serve masses.

The chief minister said that conspiracies of the opposition had failed and the government would continue to counter the negative politics with an agenda of public service.

"No hindrance in the agenda of providing relief to masses will be tolerated," he said and added that the era of jugglery and self-projection was over now.

Meanwhile, a historic annual development programme had been announced to enter into a new era of development.

Governor Ch Sarwar said the district development package was a unique step as every stratum had been given relief in the provincial budget. Public service was a collective purpose, he said and regretted the opposition had confronted the government from day one and faced defeat. The opposition parties should work in larger public interest, the governor added.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Governor Punjab Water Budget From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

European Council updates list of countries for whi ..

5 minutes ago

Global hunger levels rise as conflict, climate sho ..

5 minutes ago

Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over main ..

11 minutes ago

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floo ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Succeeded in Strengthening Ties With All Si ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.