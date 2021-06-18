Punjab CM, governor discusses corona situation, development issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The governor congratulated the CM for presenting a balanced budget, while the chief minister appreciated the efforts made by the governor for provision of clean drinking water under the platform of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Both expressed satisfaction over decreasing the ratio of positive corona cases and asked citizens to continue following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). It was further decided to take steps for overcoming shortage of corona vaccine, while continuing to jointly serve masses.

The chief minister said that conspiracies of the opposition had failed and the government would continue to counter the negative politics with an agenda of public service.

"No hindrance in the agenda of providing relief to masses will be tolerated," he said and added that the era of jugglery and self-projection was over now.

Meanwhile, a historic annual development programme had been announced to enter into a new era of development.

Governor Ch Sarwar said the district development package was a unique step as every stratum had been given relief in the provincial budget. Public service was a collective purpose, he said and regretted the opposition had confronted the government from day one and faced defeat. The opposition parties should work in larger public interest, the governor added.