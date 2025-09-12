Open Menu

FDA Takes Action Against 24 Shopkeepers Over Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

FDA takes action against 24 shopkeepers over encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Enforcement Team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has challaned 24 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in Gulberg and referred their cases to Special Judicial Magistrate’s court.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that the action was carried out under the supervision of Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj while State Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa led the operation and Inspector Aslam Ansari conducted field inspection.

He said that during inspection on Anarkali Road near Gulberg Baghdadi Park, the FDA team found that 24 shopkeepers had placed business goods on roads and blocked public pathways despite being repeatedly warned.

These shopkeepers included those running gas filling units, rent-a-car services, candy and toffee stalls and other small businesses. They also displayed signboards, counters and merchandise on public property.

He said that the encroachments caused serious inconvenience to pedestrians and disrupted the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that the challaned shopkeepers have been cautioned to restrict their business activities within the limits of their shops.

They have also been warned that in case of repeating violations, further challans would be issued along with criminal cases against them, he added.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

4 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

4 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

5 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

6 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

7 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

7 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

7 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan