FDA Takes Action Against 24 Shopkeepers Over Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Enforcement Team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has challaned 24 shopkeepers involved in encroachments in Gulberg and referred their cases to Special Judicial Magistrate’s court.
FDA spokesman said here on Friday that the action was carried out under the supervision of Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj while State Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa led the operation and Inspector Aslam Ansari conducted field inspection.
He said that during inspection on Anarkali Road near Gulberg Baghdadi Park, the FDA team found that 24 shopkeepers had placed business goods on roads and blocked public pathways despite being repeatedly warned.
These shopkeepers included those running gas filling units, rent-a-car services, candy and toffee stalls and other small businesses. They also displayed signboards, counters and merchandise on public property.
He said that the encroachments caused serious inconvenience to pedestrians and disrupted the smooth flow of traffic.
He said that the challaned shopkeepers have been cautioned to restrict their business activities within the limits of their shops.
They have also been warned that in case of repeating violations, further challans would be issued along with criminal cases against them, he added.
