Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims Top Priority Of Punjab Govt: AC

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Madam Azka Sehar said that provision of timely relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families is top priority of the Punjab government.

During her visit to various areas of Tehsil Tandlianwala, she supervised the distribution of essential supplies among the flood victims and personally distributed food and relief goods.

She also met with the affected families, listened to their grievances and reviewed the arrangements made on the ground.

She said that special teams have been deployed in the field to ensure transparency and efficiency in the delivery of aid.

She assured that every affected household would receive relief items without delay as the district administration is committed to address their needs until complete rehabilitation is achieved.

