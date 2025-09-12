Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq hosts literary session for literature lovers, enthusiasts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq, the renowned literary circle, hosted a literary session for literature lovers and enthusiasts featuring renowned poets and writers.

The event took place at the Writers House of Pakistan academy of Letters on Friday.

The session included a captivating poetry recital by Ashfaq Amir, known for his evocative ghazals, and a compelling short story reading by the acclaimed writer Sameera Naz.

The session was moderated by the executive committee members of Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq, including Akhtar Usman, Yaseen Afaqi, Rosh Nadeem, Humaira Ashfaq, Farrukh Nadeem, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, and Fakhra Noreen.

This gathering provided an engaging platform for literary enthusiasts and lovers to celebrate the richness of urdu poetry and prose.