CM Bugti For Making Effective Legislation Against Fake Social Media
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday suggested that effective legislation should be made against fake social media so that those who make allegations could be punished and this trend to be skipped.
He said this while addressing on the floor of Balochistan Assembly session which was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.
Earlier, in the session, government and opposition members discussed important public and political issues, while various resolutions were presented which were passed.
Speaking in the house, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that social media is taking the form of an uncontrolled genie, through which allegations are made without any evidence.
"Whoever wants, anyone's turban is thrown, this series should be stopped.
He said that the government is ready to form a committee with the opposition and a solution could be found by sitting on this issue.
Opposition leader Younis Zehri strongly protested against the issuance of liquor shop licenses in Khuzdar saying that we had demanded the government to provide education and health facilities but liquor licenses are being given such measures is effecting new generation lives in the area.
The Speaker directed Anti Narcotics Department to investigate the matter as per the rules and ordered monitoring of liquor sellers.
In the meeting, National Party leader Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch alleged that the lands of the tribes of the province are being taken over by the Forest Department.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan replied that the government is well aware of this issue and no one would be allowed to be abused.
He said that the issue of lands is the responsibility of the government, not the courts.
He noted that the government would also take the opposition into confidence in this regard for addressing related issues.
In the house, Member of Provincial Assembly Zamrak Khan Achakzai presented a joint resolution regarding climate change.
Zamrak Achakzai said that the monsoon rains and recent floods have caused severe damage to the economy of Balochistan.
He warned that if steps are not taken, Balochistan may also be affected on a large scale in the future.
Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi, while participating in the discussion, said that enemy countries are using water as a weapon.
He admitted that natural disasters are causing more destruction due to lack of planning.
The house unanimously passed this resolution Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman presented a notice of attention regarding the budget of medicine in Gwadar, Pasni and Umara hospitals. On which the provincial health minister provided details and the notice was disposed of.
After a long discussion and approval of the resolutions, the session of the Balochistan Assembly was adjourned till September 23.
