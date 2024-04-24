Punjab CM reviews housing project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reviewed the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' [Own Roof, Own Home] project.

Chairing a special meeting on the construction of model low-cost housing units for homeless low-income segments of society, the CM ordered for constructing the best houses at minimum cost near cities. She ordered to consult Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners to get best of the best maps for these houses.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that 519 kanals of state land have been identified in five major cities including Lahore for construction of low-cost housing units for the homeless people.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.