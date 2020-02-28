Punjab Food Authority seals 25 eateries during province-wide operation

During the ongoing crackdown, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 25 eateries and discarded large quantities of edibles for being adulterated and injurious to human health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :During the ongoing crackdown, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 25 eateries and discarded large quantities of edibles for being adulterated and injurious to human health.

According to the PFA sources, the dairy safety teams set up pickets at the entry and exit points of different cities of Punjab for checking the milk quality. The teams inspected 151,250 litres of milk loaded to 22 vehicles in various cities.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that teams discarded 17,200-litre adulterated milk.

Separately, the PFA teams sealed shops of Ahsan grinding unit and Nadeem Traders for selling adulterated spices in Sargodha. In Mianwali, Tariq Spice Unit was sealed by the PFA and Adul Rehman Daal Unit was sealed over adulteration of colours in pulses and poor cleanliness conditions. The PFA also sealed Farooq Khoya Unit over addition of skimmed milk, ghee, stinky and dirty atmosphere.

In the south region, the authority sealed six food points including Mohsin Karyana Store in Bahawalpur, Bilal General Store in Khanawal and two units in Rajanpur. All these food businesses were sealed for selling Chinese salt and loose spices, doing business without getting food licence, an abundance of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements.

The authority also sealed two Tikka shops in Multan for using unhygienic meat and not maintaining environment.

The dairy safety teams disposed of 329-litre adulterated milk during crackdown.

The PFA meat safety teams sealed three chicken sale points for not submitting medical certificates of workers, unavailability of cone slaughtering system and for failing to meet hygienic working environment.

The PFA Hafizabad dairy safety teams sealed Hafeez Dairy Unit and in Sialkot Ghulam Mustafa Milk Shop. They also set up pickets and checked 339 milk carrying vehicles and tested 83,707-litre milk while 9,625 litres of milk was discarded.

A PFA dairy safety team sealed Sabir Synthetic Unit in Faisalabad over contamination of skimmed milk, oil and chemical in milk. Meanwhile, the PFA team shut down Afzaal Bakers for using rotten hatchery eggs in products and poor arrangements of storage.

The Authority teams also sealed Super and Dera Milk shops in Rawalpindi for selling tainted milk and not taking measures to control pests.

The water safety teams closed down two water filtration plants over failure of their samples in a lab test.

The PFA teams sealed three other units for storing expired drinks and adulterated food products.