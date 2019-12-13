UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Food Point

Fri 13th December 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have sealed a food point and imposed fine of Rs 59,500 on various shops over poor cleanliness arrangements and sub-standard material being used for food items.

The PFA launched a crackdown in various district of South Punjab here on Friday and check cleanliness arrangements, medical certificates of employees and quality of material.

During a raid in Layyah, the PFA team sealed a general store over poor cleanliness arrangements and imposed a fine of Rs 59,500 on various shops during raids at Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan districts.

Meanwhile, warning notices have also been issued to various shopkeepers while sub-standard food items, chemicals and other unhygienic food items were also disposed of.

