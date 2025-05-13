Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs500m To Modernize Civil Defence

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs500m to modernize civil defence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a significant move to enhance the Civil Defence infrastructure across Punjab, the provincial government released Rs. 500 million to modernize and strengthen emergency response capabilities. The decision followed the directives of the chief minister Punjab and was part of a broader internal security initiative led by the Home Department.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, the funds—sourced from the department's Internal Security Fund—will be used to procure modern equipment including mine detectors, snake cameras, electric sirens, fire extinguisher sets, bomb blankets and IT tools. The equipment would be expected to greatly improve the capacity of Civil Defence teams in managing emergency and disaster scenarios.

The procurement plan was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and was set to be implemented within the current fiscal year in line with legal and regulatory requirements.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal also directed officials to register one million Civil Defence volunteers across the province. The initiative aimed to build a robust network of trained responders equipped to handle emergencies ranging from natural disasters to enemy attacks.

To support this, Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 had already conducted training drills for 118,289 individuals across Punjab in just the past five days. These sessions focused on emergency evacuation procedures, fire-fighting techniques, and first aid response.

The Home Department spokesperson emphasized that awareness and preparedness were critical to public safety, adding that training programs were being conducted in educational institutions and communities to ensure wide participation.

Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 were working collaboratively to implement these drills and will continue expanding their reach in the coming weeks.

