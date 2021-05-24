UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Approves Rs 80 Mln For Multan's Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Punjab govt approves Rs 80 mln for Multan's museum

Punjab government approved Rs 80 million for construction of museum to promote rich culture of south Punjab, at 5000 year old city of saints, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab government approved Rs 80 million for construction of museum to promote rich culture of south Punjab, at 5000 year old city of saints, Multan.

The museum will surely help preserve and promote culture and traditions of the local area, said Secretary Tourism and Archeology Ehsaan Bhutta while talking to Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, here on Monday. He stated that he had strong affiliation with the city of saints. Similarly, the south Punjab civil secretariat has also increased the importance of the region. The museum will be good addition in the area. South Punjab lacked any display centre to preserve and showcase its rich traditions and antiques. He lauded approval of construction of museum and stated that approval of the amount was a practical step, taken by the government to promote tourism.

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood observed that 10 land, adjacent to Fort Qasim, have been earmarked for the museum. About local culture, the Commissioner remarked, following China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the importance of the region increased manifold. It will also help promote tourism in the region as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was also decided to put antiques, received during digging at first floor of Damdama, a historical site at Fort Qasim, from where the whole Multan city could be seen. Before British era, the security officials used to guard the city by maintaining their positions at Damdama. On this occasion, Secretary Tourism and Archeology Ehsaan Bhutta also visited Damdama.

