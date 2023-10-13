Punjab govt focusing on nurses’ higher education by doubling seats in colleges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab government is focusing on the higher education of nurses, for which it has doubled the number of seats for them in the public sector nursing colleges from 3,000 to 6,000 to meet their shortage in the healthcare system.

Director General of Nursing Punjab, Ms. Munazza Cheema, stated this while talking to journalists here.

She informed that Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken keen interest in increasing the number of nurses across the province, adding that evening classes have been introduced for the first time in the colleges to ensure maximum opportunities for improving their education.

Ms. Cheema noted that a postgraduate college of nursing has been established in Lahore, and 45 colleges across the province are offering higher education.

She also added that the college in Shahdara is dedicated to male nurses only.

DG Nursing maintained that nurses were being inducted through PPSC to meet the shortage, and now they are getting more chances of serving abroad with good salary packages.

The government has started owning our profession now, and it has begun taking a number of steps for their welfare.

To a question, she replied that the hostels and buildings of the colleges were under renovation. Replying to another question, Ms. Cheema appealed to the public to extend due respect and regard to the nurses, as they are playing a key role along with doctors in the health sector.