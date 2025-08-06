Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system.

The ceremony, held at the UHS, highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare and scientific research under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasized that the government is implementing modern reforms to enhance the health system. “The construction of new hospitals in Punjab reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s people-friendly vision,” he stated. He lauded Pakistani doctors for their global recognition as a specialized teaching cadre, adding, “We cannot deny the professional competence of our doctors.”

The minister underscored the importance of transparency and integrity in scientific publications, noting that the newly established Intercollegiate Consortium would improve editorial harmony and journal quality. “We will take our colleges along in the journey of promoting scientific research,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to continuous learning as a policymaker.

Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, praised UHS’s efforts to elevate research quality, stressing that there should be no compromise on research standards.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted that the initiative aligns with national and international publication standards. He announced that UHS’s Medical Journalism Diploma Course has received official approval from the World Health Organization, making it the first regular Medical Journalism Department in Pakistan.

Professor Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, noted the global significance of the initiative, given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited number of high-impact medical journals. “This step by UHS will help us secure a place in the global scientific research landscape,” he said, advocating for the inclusion of medical writing in undergraduate curricula.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Nadia Naseem revealed that UHS has trained 225 certified editors and that 30 medical colleges in Punjab are publishing scientific journals. She announced plans for an international editorial workshop in Shiraz, Iran, in September, with ambitions to establish UHS as a regional center of excellence in medical journalism.

The event was attended by PMDC Journals Committee members Shaukat Ali Javed, Professor Akhtar Shireen, and Professor Jamshed Akhtar, along with principals of affiliated medical colleges and journal editors.