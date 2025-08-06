Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium At UHS

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM

Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system.

The ceremony, held at the UHS, highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare and scientific research under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasized that the government is implementing modern reforms to enhance the health system. “The construction of new hospitals in Punjab reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s people-friendly vision,” he stated. He lauded Pakistani doctors for their global recognition as a specialized teaching cadre, adding, “We cannot deny the professional competence of our doctors.”

The minister underscored the importance of transparency and integrity in scientific publications, noting that the newly established Intercollegiate Consortium would improve editorial harmony and journal quality. “We will take our colleges along in the journey of promoting scientific research,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to continuous learning as a policymaker.

Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, praised UHS’s efforts to elevate research quality, stressing that there should be no compromise on research standards.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted that the initiative aligns with national and international publication standards. He announced that UHS’s Medical Journalism Diploma Course has received official approval from the World Health Organization, making it the first regular Medical Journalism Department in Pakistan.

Professor Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, noted the global significance of the initiative, given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited number of high-impact medical journals. “This step by UHS will help us secure a place in the global scientific research landscape,” he said, advocating for the inclusion of medical writing in undergraduate curricula.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Nadia Naseem revealed that UHS has trained 225 certified editors and that 30 medical colleges in Punjab are publishing scientific journals. She announced plans for an international editorial workshop in Shiraz, Iran, in September, with ambitions to establish UHS as a regional center of excellence in medical journalism.

The event was attended by PMDC Journals Committee members Shaukat Ali Javed, Professor Akhtar Shireen, and Professor Jamshed Akhtar, along with principals of affiliated medical colleges and journal editors.

Recent Stories

LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Guj ..

LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Inte ..

Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS

2 minutes ago
 University of Peshawar inaugurates first internati ..

University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at ..

2 minutes ago
 Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with seni ..

Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen

2 hours ago
 CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement ..

CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..

2 hours ago
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery t ..

Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day

2 hours ago
 Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of al ..

Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..

2 hours ago
 Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 ..

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

2 hours ago
 PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryout ..

PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts

2 hours ago
 Third consultative session on restoration of norma ..

Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held

2 hours ago
 NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digi ..

NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan