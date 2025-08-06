Punjab Govt Launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium At UHS
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Medical Journalism Department and Intercollegiate Consortium at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing the province’s health system.
The ceremony, held at the UHS, highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare and scientific research under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasized that the government is implementing modern reforms to enhance the health system. “The construction of new hospitals in Punjab reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s people-friendly vision,” he stated. He lauded Pakistani doctors for their global recognition as a specialized teaching cadre, adding, “We cannot deny the professional competence of our doctors.”
The minister underscored the importance of transparency and integrity in scientific publications, noting that the newly established Intercollegiate Consortium would improve editorial harmony and journal quality. “We will take our colleges along in the journey of promoting scientific research,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to continuous learning as a policymaker.
Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, praised UHS’s efforts to elevate research quality, stressing that there should be no compromise on research standards.
UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted that the initiative aligns with national and international publication standards. He announced that UHS’s Medical Journalism Diploma Course has received official approval from the World Health Organization, making it the first regular Medical Journalism Department in Pakistan.
Professor Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, noted the global significance of the initiative, given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited number of high-impact medical journals. “This step by UHS will help us secure a place in the global scientific research landscape,” he said, advocating for the inclusion of medical writing in undergraduate curricula.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Nadia Naseem revealed that UHS has trained 225 certified editors and that 30 medical colleges in Punjab are publishing scientific journals. She announced plans for an international editorial workshop in Shiraz, Iran, in September, with ambitions to establish UHS as a regional center of excellence in medical journalism.
The event was attended by PMDC Journals Committee members Shaukat Ali Javed, Professor Akhtar Shireen, and Professor Jamshed Akhtar, along with principals of affiliated medical colleges and journal editors.
Recent Stories
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS
University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at ..
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS2 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at Bara Gali2 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen2 hours ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear science Olympiad2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day2 hours ago
-
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrates Pakistan success i ..2 hours ago
-
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target2 hours ago
-
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held2 hours ago
-
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour killings3 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh3 hours ago