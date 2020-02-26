UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Objection Over Nawaz Sharif Ailment Is Baseless: Rana Sana Ullah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Punjab Govt objection over Nawaz Sharif ailment is baseless: Rana Sana Ullah

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML_N) leader Rana Sana Ullah has said that government objection over Nawaz Sharif ailment is baseles

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML_N) leader Rana Sana Ullah has said that government objection over Nawaz Sharif ailment is baseless.Rana Sana Ullah said while talking in a private tv channel programme that these mean people had unleashed mean propaganda against Kulsoom Nawaz health and now these people are politicking on Nawaz Sharif health.

Incumbent government is making only political point scoring while Court had given decision for Nawaz Sharif going abroad.

Court said in a decision that Punjab government will be approached for extension in bail, Rana stated.Rana said that Party president Shahbaz Sharif is present in London due to Nawaz Sharif heart operation.

