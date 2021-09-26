UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt. Striving Hard To Curb Dengue: Yasmeen Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

Punjab govt. striving hard to curb dengue: Yasmeen Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Sunday said the Punjab government was working on issues at gross root level and to facilitate masses at their door step.

Talking to a private news channel she said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was paying special attention on heath facilities and spending more budget than previous governments to make it effective.

She said currently the focus of Punjab government was to prevent people from dengue as 917 cases were surfaced only in Lahore city.

She said, they controlled dengue efficiently in past and this time they also took concrete steps to check spread of the disease, adding, government had setup 23 new dengue labs in this regard.

Government had contorted Covid-19 pandemic effectively, she said and added that the opposition should not create misunderstanding among people on dengue as the health department was fully aware of the situation.

She criticized the opposition parties for point scoring on heath issues rather than focusing on public issues.

