Punjab IG Takes Notice Of Gang-rape

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

Punjab IG takes notice of gang-rape

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani taking notice of the stated rape incident of a girl studying in local private nursing academy here on Saturday, directed RPO DG Khan to submit incident's report at earliest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani taking notice of the stated rape incident of a girl studying in local private nursing academy here on Saturday, directed RPO DG Khan to submit incident's report at earliest.

Police Station Beet Mir Hazar, tehsil Jitoi had registered First Information Report (FIR) against five persons including the principal, vice principal and three of their accomplices on report of the girl (N). However, according to the police all the accused had managed to get interim bail in the case until May 3, next month, from the court.

The victim reported in FIR that the principal named Ikramullah along with four fellows including vice principal of the academy sexually assaulted her for three days.

Academy's principal, on the other hand recorded statement to the police as the girl was his wife and she had contracted marriage on April 4 through Nikah Registrar named Qazi Muhammad Imran, in presence of witnesses namely Muhammad Jahangir and Muhammad Mutakee. But all of the three persons including witnesses and marriage contractor rejected claim of the principal.

The victim girl said accused had prepared fake marriage contract in order to flee from punishment. Further investigation was underway.

