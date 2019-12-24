Punjab okays development schemes in its PDWP forum

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10,079.598 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10,079.598 million.These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.The approved development schemes included as Construction of Building of Ghazi University, DG Khan at the cost of Rs.

1043.084 million, Establishment of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1746.258 million, Reconstruction of Pipal House, A-Block Lahore at the cost of Rs.

433.915 million, Construction of MPA Hostel (Phase-II), Lahore at the cost of Rs.

3500.989 million, Consultancy Services for Third Party Monitoring and Validation for Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs.

27.148 million, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) - Enhancing Resilience against Sub Surface / Seepage underneath Nawabpur Flood Bund from RD 4+000 to 17+950 at the cost of Rs.

483.730 million, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) - Enhancing Resilience against Sub Surface Flow / Seepage underneath LMB Taunsa Barrage from 18+000 to 46+000 at the cost of Rs.

1,643.728 million, Protecting Village Kund Sargana, its surrounding Abadies and other Infrastructure of Tehsil Kabir Wala from Erosive Action of River Ravi (NDRMF) at the cost of Rs. 277.439 million, Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at the cost of Rs.

399.844 million and Land Acquisition for Sewage Treatment Plant Sahiwal under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program at the cost of Rs. 523.463 million.