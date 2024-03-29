Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the vision and direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mission of a drug-free Punjab is progressing rapidly.

In a statement, he said intelligence-based operations are ongoing across the province under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to save the young generation from drug addiction. The IG said that during the last 24 hours, 486 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. Over 217 cases were registered against the accused involved in the drug supply chain and 220 accused were arrested. Over 175 kg of charas, 2 kg of 865 grams of ice, 326 grams of heroin, 05 kg of opium, 2423 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Punjab Police spokesman said that 8581 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers throughout the province during 32 days. Over 4740 accused were arrested while 4346 cases were registered.Over 3385 kg of charas,18 kg of ice, 61 kg of heroin, 170 kg of opium and 49374 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused. The IG Punjab directed to arrest all the accused including smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply. He stressed that preferential action be taken against the sellers of ice, sheesha and other flavored drugs.