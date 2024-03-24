Open Menu

Punjab Police Accelerates Crackdown On Kite-flying

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Punjab police accelerates crackdown on kite-flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police haves accelerated crackdown on the people involved in kite flying. Special police teams are actively engaged in arresting the law-breakers involved in the dangerous game across the province. IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar instructed the supervisory officers to self-supervise the crackdown on kite-flying.

He warned that circle officer concerned would be responsible in case of loss of life due to kite flying. The IGP Punjab directed that all supervisory officers should ensure strict implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act and adopt zero tolerance against manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.

Punjab police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 63 cases were registered and 68 people were arrested for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, 1,198 kites, 64 metallic string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the spokesman, in the ongoing crackdown since February 26, 2320 cases have been registered against kite flyers, 2479 people have been arrested, 45199 kites, 2091 metallic strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that RPOs, DPOs should ensure indiscriminate action against law breakers involved in dangerous sport and send performance reports regularly to Central Police Office.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Sale Circle February All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

23 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

23 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

23 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

23 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

23 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

23 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

23 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

23 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

23 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan