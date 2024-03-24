Punjab police accelerates crackdown on kite-flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police haves accelerated crackdown on the people involved in kite flying. Special police teams are actively engaged in arresting the law-breakers involved in the dangerous game across the province. IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar instructed the supervisory officers to self-supervise the crackdown on kite-flying.

He warned that circle officer concerned would be responsible in case of loss of life due to kite flying. The IGP Punjab directed that all supervisory officers should ensure strict implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act and adopt zero tolerance against manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.

Punjab police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 63 cases were registered and 68 people were arrested for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, 1,198 kites, 64 metallic string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the spokesman, in the ongoing crackdown since February 26, 2320 cases have been registered against kite flyers, 2479 people have been arrested, 45199 kites, 2091 metallic strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that RPOs, DPOs should ensure indiscriminate action against law breakers involved in dangerous sport and send performance reports regularly to Central Police Office.