Punjab SH&ME Dept To Recruit More Doctors, Nurses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday announced to recruit more than 2,000 more doctors and nurses in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME).

She was chairing a meeting here at SH&ME Department, where Provincial Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Qurat-ul-Ain, Deputy Secretaries and others were also present.

Additional Secretary Admin and Additional Secretary Nursing briefed the meeting about the measures for recruitment of new doctors and nurses.

The Provincial Health Minister said that requisition for recruitment of more doctors and nurses in the SH&ME Department had been sent to Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). She added that Punjab Health Department had made a record recruitment of more than 90,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff since 2018. The Department also promoted 83 associate professors to professors, 89 assistant professors to associate professors, 57 senior registrars to assistant professors and 50 medical officers and women medical officers during current year.

During this period, she mentioned, the SH&ME Department recruited 128 professors, 166 associate professors, 354 assistant professors, 37 consultants and 1339 medical officers/women medical officers on ad hoc basis through PPSC, besides promoting 605 nurses, charge nurses, deputy nursing superintendents, nursing instructors, clinical instructors, principal school of nursing, vice principal school of nursing and head nurses from August 2018 to August 2022.

Dr Yasmin Rashid explained that 141 Medical Officers and Women Medical Officers had been recruited in Gujranwala Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College, Mother and Child Block Gangaram Hospital Lahore, Sardar Fateh Buzdar Hospital DG Khan, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Aziz Bhati Hospital Gujarat. While, 703 doctors would join the department this month. In order to fill the shortage of nurses, a requisition had been sent to the PPSC for 100 male nurses and 800 female nurses, she added.

The minister directed the Special Secretary to pay a detailed visit to Midwifery College, Montgomery Road Lahore and submit a report accordingly.

