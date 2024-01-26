Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram

Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram revealed on Friday that the provincial government would introduce its first social welfare policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram revealed on Friday that the provincial government would introduce its first social welfare policy.

Addressing a dialogue on the policy draft at LUMS here on Friday, he highlighted the significance of the initiative for enhancing departmental services and performance. The minister, attending as the special guest, emphasised the policy's potential for welfare of people.

Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Zahoor Hussain outlined plans for seeking cabinet approval post-consultation.

DG Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik underscored the policy's alignment with Pakistan's Constitution, existing laws, and international agreements. Stakeholder, including Amin Bait ul Mal Jubir Ghani, participated in a comprehensive presentation on the proposed policy.

Lawyers, academicians, NGO representatives, and other attendees contributed valuable insights and suggestions during the session, reflecting a collaborative effort towards advancing social welfare initiatives in Punjab.