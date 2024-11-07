- Home
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt Meets Affected Girl In Sahiwal
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt visited the Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal and met with affected girl who was forced to ingest acid after rejecting a marriage proposal.
Following notice taken by Hina Pervaiz Butt, the suspect was arrested within 24 hours.
She assured the girl's family of complete justice.
The SP Investigation provided details of the case and updated on the progress of the investigation.
Hina Pervaiz emphasised that protecting women was a top priority, and the Punjab government stood with the affected family. She further said that there was zero tolerance for violence against women, and strict legal action would be taken against such perpetrators.
