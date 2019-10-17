UrduPoint.com
Punjab Youth Festival Case: NAB Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Ex-sports Board DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

Punjab Youth Festival case: NAB court extends judicial remand of ex-sports board DG

Accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former sports board Director General Usman Anwar till October 31 in Punjab Youth Festival corruption case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former sports board Director General Usman Anwar till October 31 in Punjab Youth Festival corruption case.During the hearing headed by judge Ameer Muhammad Khan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah told the court that Usman Anwar was arrested over alleged corruption in the funds for Punjab Youth Festival.

Anwar misused his authority and embezzled the funds reserved for sports events that took place in 2011 and 2012, he added.After hearing the arguments, the court extended remand of the accused and directed the concerned authorities to file reference against him for further investigation in the case.

