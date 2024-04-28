Punjab’s Agriculture Land’s Fertility On Decrease
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Punjab’s soil, the country’s food basket, is facing a deficiency in essential nutrients for agriculture resulting in decreased crop productivity and the agriculture department urged farmers to utilize green to get handsome production.
The total cultivation land in Pakistan is about 79.61 million hectares, out of which 20.63 million hectares are in Punjab. In Punjab province, 14.41 million hectares are irrigated areas while 6.22 million hectares are arid areas. According to agriculture experts, the fertility of the land was decreasing at a fast pace due to a lack of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and some other ingredients.
Similarly, the organic matter is also less than one per cent. Although, the farmers are trying to address the issue of organic matter but unable to reach standards and ensure fertility. The deficiencies are causing infertility by damaging the soil’s texture.
Despite efforts to address nutrient deficiency through various means like cattle manure, poultry litter, and compost, the shortfall persists, leading to lower crop yields and inadequate soil fertility. However, the use of green manure in wheat and rice cultivation has shown promising results, enhancing soil water retention and nutrient absorption.
About green manure, the experts stated, the crops that are grown specifically to be ploughed back into the soil while still green or shortly after flowering. These crops are used primarily to improve soil fertility and structure by adding organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
Green manure crops are typically fast-growing plants such as legumes or grasses, which can fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and accumulate nutrients from the soil. When incorporated into the soil, green manure plants decompose, releasing nutrients and improving soil texture, moisture retention, and microbial activity, ultimately benefiting subsequent crops.
Cultivation of pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans as green manure can also significantly improve soil fertility and crop yield. Moreover, maintaining soil cover after wheat harvest is also crucial to preserve soil fertility and moisture, ensuring sustained agricultural productivity, said officials.
Implementing green manure practices not only enhances soil structure and fertility but also reduces reliance on costly inputs, they added.
