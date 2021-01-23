UrduPoint.com
PYPM Demands CM Balochistan To Take Notice Of Illegal Hunting Of Markhor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PYPM demands CM Balochistan to take notice of illegal hunting of Markhor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Saturday demanded to Balochistan Chief Minister to take notice of illegal hunting of Markhor at Taktu Mountain.

In a statement, he said practical steps would be taken to protect Markhor. Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi said that from July 2020 to January 18, 2021, more than 72 live markhors have been killed in Taktu Mountain of Quetta.

He said that those who called themselves hunters were extincting these innocent animals like hungry wolves.

He said that Markhor is the identity of Balochistan and a proud symbol of a national institution while some tyrants are involved in its genocide.

He said that immediate action should be taken against them, saying that while condemning the genocide of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Markhor, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan demanded to Chief Minister Balochistan to take immediate action against the genocide of Markhor and to ban hunting of them so that this national animal could be saved.

More Stories From Pakistan

