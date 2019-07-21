Qasim Suri inaugurates three solar tube wells

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Friday inaugurated three solar tube wells in two separate areas of Quetta including Sara Curgai near Dara Dam and Kasi Graveyard with an aim to reduce shortage of water and ensure provision of clean water to public.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Munawra Baloch, other officials and PTI workers.

Qasim Khan Suri taking to media on the occasion said the Federal government was paying special attention to development of Balochistan.

He said five solar tube wells were installed through cooperation of Chinese government, three of them has been inaugurated while remaining two would be inaugurated on Sunday at Mian-Ghundi area of Quetta by Chines Envoy during his visit to the city.

Qasim Khan Suri said he had requested Chines envoy to install solar tube well in Balochsitan on complaints of citizens because people were facing a lot of difficulties due to shortage of water.

"These tube wells would provide about 450 tanker water to the city on daily basis in eight hours without interruption under the supervision of WASA," he said, adding the people of Quetta could be saved from tankers mafia.

He said the federal government had made a master plan for Balochistan with the cooperation of the provincial government in order to address problems including western routes, establishing dams, roads, supply of water, improving agriculture sectors and other fields.

Khan further said several acres of land would be irrigated in Nasirabad for promotion of agriculture sector through cooperation of the federal government which would also boost economic condition of farmers.

"The centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased funds for Balochistan to ensure development of the province," he said.

Replying to a question, Qasim Khan Suri said the prolonged load shedding of electricity was reduced in Balochistan after he had taken measures in this regard on complaints of Balochsitan people, while efforts were underway to establish cardiac and cancer hospitals for giving treatment facilities to people of the province.

He said accountability process was important for development of the country and the government was committed to ensure accountability without any discrimination.