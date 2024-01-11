Quality Award, Targets Meeting Recap held at Khyber Medical University

Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a pivotal meeting in the Committee Room, addressing the Quality Award and Targets for the upcoming Assessment Year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a pivotal meeting in the Committee Room, addressing the Quality Award and Targets for the upcoming Assessment Year 2023-24.

The meeting, orchestrated by the esteemed Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) KMU under the direction of Dr. Asiya Bukhari, Director of QEC KMU, saw the participation of notable figures including Principal kids Prof Dr. Faheem Ullah, Dr. Fali Haq AD QEC, Dr. Kajl Hayat, Dr. Zia Farooqi, Dr. Muhammad Sami, Dr. Nawshad Asim, Dr. Sabeeha Khauum, Dr. Mehwish, Dr. Shujat Faqir, Dr. Arsalan Khan, Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Dr. Irfan Ullah, Dr. Aamir, and Dr. Anwar Ullah.

The focal point of the meeting was discussion surrounding the forthcoming Quality Awards and Targets assigned to the prestigious constituent institutes of Khyber Medical University for the assessment year 2023-24.

Dr. Asiya Bukhari, in her capacity as the Director of QEC KMU, provided a comprehensive overview of the integral role played by the QEC in ensuring and upholding educational quality standards.

Key highlights of the meeting included Dr. Bukhari's directive to all attendees, urging them to furnish crucial details related to their respective degree programs.

This encompassed information such as the number of students, Program ID, program duration, title of the degree, and semester-wise details. Furthermore, each institute was tasked with nominating a focal person responsible for providing the requisite data.

The meeting serves to acknowledge and appreciate the commitment of all participants to maintaining and elevating the quality standards at Khyber Medical University.

The university expresses gratitude for the collaboration and anticipates prompt cooperation from all institutes in meeting the outlined requirements.