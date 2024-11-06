Quetta Administration to revamp Cafe Baldiya, addition to Quetta’s social and cultural landscape

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Quetta administration has decided to revamp Cafe Baldiya, a lease property of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta to make a significant enhancement in both its financial value and design.

Administrator Quetta, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that the rent of Cafe Baldiya has not been paid since last six years which was Rs6000 per month and the lease agreement has been also expired.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Hamza Shafqaat, the monthly rent for the Cafe Baldiya has been increased from Rs6000 to 300000, reflecting its prime location and its worth.

Under the plan, the cafe is set to under-go a complete redesign, aligning with contemporary standards to provide a modern and appealing venue for the residents of Quetta city.

He said that the transformation is the part of a broader initiative to evaluate the city’s infrastructure and amenities and it promises to offer a fresh and exciting experience to the community.

The revamped Cafe Baldiya will soon serve as a vibrant addition to Quetta’s social and cultural landscape, showcasing a blend of modern elegance and enhanced functionality, he added.

In a bid to hamper the government positive endeavors aimed at improve the civic conditions of the dwellers of Quetta city, the mafia with their vested interest has launched a campaign to malign the uplift schemes.

Taking up the glows, the district administration has started revising the century-old agreements of the Metropolitan Corporation properties and buildings illegally occupied by the land mafia.

To create stumbling blocks, the mafia has launched a well-thought propaganda against the government authorities using various platforms, said Commissioner Quetta division.

APP/umr-ask