Open Menu

Qurankhwani Held At People's Secretariat On Bhutto's Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Qurankhwani held at People's Secretariat on Bhutto's death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Qurankhwani was held here at People's Secretariat by PPP district East Karachi organization to pay homage to party's founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday (April 04).

The General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi division president Saeed Ghani, Asif Khan, MBAs Shshida Rehmani, Col (r) Asad Niazi and other leaders and workers attended the Qurankhwani.

After Qurankhwani Fateha was also offered for the departed soul. Qurankhwani was organized by PPP district East chapter in which large number of party workers were present to pay homage to their founder chairman.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed April Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

4 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

4 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

4 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

4 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

4 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

4 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

4 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

4 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

4 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

4 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan