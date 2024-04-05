(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Qurankhwani was held here at People's Secretariat by PPP district East Karachi organization to pay homage to party's founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday (April 04).

The General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi division president Saeed Ghani, Asif Khan, MBAs Shshida Rehmani, Col (r) Asad Niazi and other leaders and workers attended the Qurankhwani.

After Qurankhwani Fateha was also offered for the departed soul. Qurankhwani was organized by PPP district East chapter in which large number of party workers were present to pay homage to their founder chairman.