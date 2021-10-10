Qureshi condoles demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat for the cause of Kashmir will be remembered for all times to come.