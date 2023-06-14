UrduPoint.com

QWP Calls For Early Announcement Of NFC Award

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

QWP calls for early announcement of NFC Award

Provincial chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has called for an early announcement of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award with the increased share of small provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has called for an early announcement of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award with the increased share of small provinces.

He expressed these views while addressing a joining ceremony at village Sherpao on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the leading workers of PTI Union Council Lower Behram Haji Gul, Mohammad Zareen, Saleem Khan, Juma Gul, Waseemullah, Zahid Khan, Muhibullah, Khan Gulab, Farhad Khan, Isa Khan, Osman Khan, Saheb Noor and Khanzada Haji along with their families and associates announced to join Qaumi Watan Party.

Sikandar Sherpao said due to the incompetence of the previous rulers, the province is the victim of financial instability and the economic crisis is looming here.

The policies of the previous government have not only affected the people and economy of the province but rather have also increased backwardness to an extent.

He said that keeping in view the current situation the Federal government should not only hand over the net profit on electricity net profit to the province, rather also take steps to increase the shares of small provinces by ensuring the early holding of the NFC.

Expressing concern over the ongoing inflation, he demanded of the government to activate the price control mechanism to arrest inflation and bring down the prices of the essentials. He also called for action against hoarders and profiteers to provide relief to the price-hike-stricken people.

