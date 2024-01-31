Open Menu

QWP for free, fair elections to end challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday underscored the need for holding free, fair and peaceful elections to resolve the challenges facing the country.

Addressing a gathering at Dhakki Union Council in Charsadda district, he said that the country was facing multiple problems including inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

Aftab Sherpao said that whichever political party came to power after the general elections would have to make concerted efforts to revive the economy. He said that skyrocketing inflation had halted the progress of the country.

“We cannot afford to be distracted from the challenges at hand,” he said, urging the political forces to join hands to steer the country towards political and economic stability.

Expressing concern over the less focus on the development of KP, the QWP leader said that the province had lagged far behind in the race of development as the previous government comprised on its rights.

He said that residents of KP were facing load-shedding of electricity and gas despite the fact that the province was self-sufficient in both commodities. “We will not rest until the province gets its due rights,” he said.

Aftab Sherpao said that QWP would not let the people down and would come up to their expectations by honouring the pledges. He said that QWP would spare time to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its residents. He said his party believed in serving the people without any consideration for political affiliations.

He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

