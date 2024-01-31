QWP For Free, Fair Elections To End Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday underscored the need for holding free, fair and peaceful elections to resolve the challenges facing the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday underscored the need for holding free, fair and peaceful elections to resolve the challenges facing the country.
Addressing a gathering at Dhakki Union Council in Charsadda district, he said that the country was facing multiple problems including inflation, poverty, and unemployment.
Aftab Sherpao said that whichever political party came to power after the general elections would have to make concerted efforts to revive the economy. He said that skyrocketing inflation had halted the progress of the country.
“We cannot afford to be distracted from the challenges at hand,” he said, urging the political forces to join hands to steer the country towards political and economic stability.
Expressing concern over the less focus on the development of KP, the QWP leader said that the province had lagged far behind in the race of development as the previous government comprised on its rights.
He said that residents of KP were facing load-shedding of electricity and gas despite the fact that the province was self-sufficient in both commodities. “We will not rest until the province gets its due rights,” he said.
Aftab Sherpao said that QWP would not let the people down and would come up to their expectations by honouring the pledges. He said that QWP would spare time to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its residents. He said his party believed in serving the people without any consideration for political affiliations.
He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Int ..3 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water3 minutes ago
-
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..5 minutes ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza5 minutes ago
-
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins3 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs5 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections3 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy, support3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 14.93m more from 491 defaulters3 minutes ago