Railways fined 36 ticket dodgers

A special group of the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday raided on Karakoram Express and fined 36 ticket dodgers traveling from Lahore to Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A special group of the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday raided on Karakoram Express and fined 36 ticket dodgers traveling from Lahore to Karachi.

According to the PR spokesperson, the authority imposed a fine of Rs77,170 to the passengers, traveling without ticket and deposited the amount to the national exchequer.

The PR team also traced and confiscated an unverified gas cylinder for the safety of the passengers.