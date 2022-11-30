UrduPoint.com

Railways Fined 36 Ticket Dodgers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Railways fined 36 ticket dodgers

A special group of the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday raided on Karakoram Express and fined 36 ticket dodgers traveling from Lahore to Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A special group of the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday raided on Karakoram Express and fined 36 ticket dodgers traveling from Lahore to Karachi.

According to the PR spokesperson, the authority imposed a fine of Rs77,170 to the passengers, traveling without ticket and deposited the amount to the national exchequer.

The PR team also traced and confiscated an unverified gas cylinder for the safety of the passengers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Fine Gas From

Recent Stories

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

33 seconds ago
 Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanction ..

Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrar ..

35 seconds ago
 Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland ..

Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Soon

36 seconds ago
 Punjab governor felicitates General Asim Munir on ..

Punjab governor felicitates General Asim Munir on assuming COAS charge

3 minutes ago
 COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister

COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Authorities May Open 2 New NPPs by 2035 - Re ..

Dutch Authorities May Open 2 New NPPs by 2035 - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.