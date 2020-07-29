Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department said that rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Khushab, T. T Singh, Mianwali and Sargodha. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Sialkot and Narowal. Rain with gusty winds are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan and surrounding areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 36 and 25 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Wednesday.