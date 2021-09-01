UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Sindh, Eastern Balochistan: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thundershower for Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating lower southern parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present along the north western border.

The met office said that isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall during the last 24 hours was in Sindh, Badin 37mm, Diplo 31, Kaloi, Hyderabad 10, Dahli 09, Nagar Parker 07, Islamkot, Tando Jam 04, Thatta 02, Punjab: Lahore (Mughalpura 36, Upper Mall 36, Johar Town 34, WASA office 29, Jail Road 24, Iqbal Town 21, Nishtar Town 12, Shahi Qila 11, Samanabad 09, Tajpura 07, AP 02), Sahiwal 05, Balochistan: Kohlu 35, Khuzdar 12, Sibbi, Lasbela 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 06, Drosh 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji, Bagrote 11, Gilgit 07, Hunza 06, Astore, Gupis 05, Babusar 02, Chillas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Lasbela, Chhor, Nokundi, Karachi 41 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bhakkar and Sibbi 40 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jail Road Hyderabad Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Bhakkar Thatta Badin Kohlu Khuzdar Lasbela Tando Jam Border

Recent Stories

UAE land ports receive travellers from Oman

UAE land ports receive travellers from Oman

13 seconds ago
 Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integra ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold dis ..

9 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destruct ..

Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destructive"

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

45 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

47 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.