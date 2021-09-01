Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thundershower for Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating lower southern parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present along the north western border.

The met office said that isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall during the last 24 hours was in Sindh, Badin 37mm, Diplo 31, Kaloi, Hyderabad 10, Dahli 09, Nagar Parker 07, Islamkot, Tando Jam 04, Thatta 02, Punjab: Lahore (Mughalpura 36, Upper Mall 36, Johar Town 34, WASA office 29, Jail Road 24, Iqbal Town 21, Nishtar Town 12, Shahi Qila 11, Samanabad 09, Tajpura 07, AP 02), Sahiwal 05, Balochistan: Kohlu 35, Khuzdar 12, Sibbi, Lasbela 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 06, Drosh 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji, Bagrote 11, Gilgit 07, Hunza 06, Astore, Gupis 05, Babusar 02, Chillas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Lasbela, Chhor, Nokundi, Karachi 41 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bhakkar and Sibbi 40 C.