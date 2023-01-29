Rain with snowfall in mountainous areas forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Met Office on Sunday forecast rain with snowfall in mountainous areas of the province for next 24 hours.

Rain with snow over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

Scattered light rain and drizzle with isolated slight thunderstorm and wind is likely to occur over Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan districts.