Raja Basharat chairs meeting of law cabinet body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 57th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and secretaries of relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposed amendments to the 'Standards for Regulation of Third Category Maternal and Child Centers in Punjab' and the proposed amendments to the 'Lahore Leeds University Act' regarding appointment of Vice Chancellor and members of the board of Directors.

The draft of 'Punjab Workers Welfare Housing Allotment Policy 2021' was also approved.

Matters which were adjourned for further consideration included proposed amendments to the 'Punjab Mining Concession Rules, 2002,' amendments to the relevant rules for determining the category of hotels and restaurants in Punjab and the 'Kachi Abadis Regulation Scheme 2012' proposed by the Board of Revenue.

The cabinet committee directed the department of school education to first send the 'Corporal Punishment Bill 2020' to the Law Department for vetting.