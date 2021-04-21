UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Chairs Meeting Of Law Cabinet Body

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Raja Basharat chairs meeting of law cabinet body

The 57th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 57th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and secretaries of relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposed amendments to the 'Standards for Regulation of Third Category Maternal and Child Centers in Punjab' and the proposed amendments to the 'Lahore Leeds University Act' regarding appointment of Vice Chancellor and members of the board of Directors.

The draft of 'Punjab Workers Welfare Housing Allotment Policy 2021' was also approved.

Matters which were adjourned for further consideration included proposed amendments to the 'Punjab Mining Concession Rules, 2002,' amendments to the relevant rules for determining the category of hotels and restaurants in Punjab and the 'Kachi Abadis Regulation Scheme 2012' proposed by the Board of Revenue.

The cabinet committee directed the department of school education to first send the 'Corporal Punishment Bill 2020' to the Law Department for vetting.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Education Punjab Leeds 2020 Cabinet Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Biden to Say US Vaccine Jabs on Track to Reach 200 ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for timely completion of all M&R sche ..

1 minute ago

Ten Expelled US Diplomats Must Leave Russia Before ..

1 minute ago

Ambassadors can play role in strengthening Pakista ..

1 minute ago

London Bridge Station Reopens As Suspicious Item A ..

4 minutes ago

Poland Starts Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown From Thurs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.