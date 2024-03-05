Open Menu

Rally Held In Barkhan To Enhance Enrollment In Schools

March 05, 2024

A rally was taken out in connection with the annual admission campaign under the auspices of the Education Department Barkhan on Tuesday to create awareness among people to enhance enrollment of children in schools

The rally was led by District Education Officer (DEO) Naveed Latif which was taken out from Model High School and accumulated at Pakistan Chowk after marching different routs.

Principal Government Model High School Abdul Qadir Ishani, staff and large number of people took part in the admission campaign rally.

Addressing the rally, Principal Model School Abdul Qadir Ishani and District Education Officer Naveed Latif said all schools were opening from March 8, free admission including textbooks and all teaching materials, school uniforms would be provided free of charge to the students.

The speakers said that we have technical staff with us, our staff were trying to provide quality education saying that people should play their role to enroll their children in nearby government schools so that the dream of an educated Balochistan could be fulfilled.

They appealed to all schools of thought to be a part of the education department's admission campaign and to immediately admit the children in educational institution in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan