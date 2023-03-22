Ramazan Bachat Bazaar inaugurated

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Ex-Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated the Ramazan Bazaar near Railway Station Sukkur.

The Ramazan Bachat bazaars have a utility store along with a fair-price shop managed by social organizations with the collaboration of notables.

The Ramazan bazaars will be operational between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. while representatives of local organizations would inspect the quality and prices of essential goods.