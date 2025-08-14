Rana Mashhood extends Independence day greetings, urges unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On Pakistan’s Independence Day, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan, describing independence as “a great blessing from Allah,” which still faces conspiracies.

In a special message on Thursday, Khan said the true value of freedom could be understood by the oppressed people of Syria, Iraq, Libya, Egypt, and Palestine. He emphasised that Pakistan is “an ideology, not merely a piece of land,” and warned that the country’s enemies aim to weaken it from within.

He noted that Pakistan is facing a “fifth-generation war” targeting the nation’s ideas and minds but expressed confidence in the country’s youth, calling them the “real asset and bright future” of Pakistan.

He praised young Pakistanis for proving their skills globally in freelancing, e-commerce, and the IT sector. Rana Mashhood reaffirmed that Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty and said the country was making steady progress in technology, economy, and defence.

He paid tribute to the youth on Independence Day, saying the future of the nation rests in their capable hands, with determination, skills, and courage to lead.

“Pakistan will always stand strong, Pakistan Zindabad!” he concluded.